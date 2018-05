The theme of the Kultaranta talks: the future of the international system

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 20/2018

14 May 2018



The Kultaranta talks on 17-18 June 2018 will concentrate on the future of the international system, international organisations and sustainable development. Hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at Kultaranta in Naantali, the event focusing on foreign and security policy is now being held for the sixth time.



The event will begin on Sunday evening with a discussion on the international system that is now being put to the test. Held in English, the discussion on the topic “Power and strength or a shared order?” will look for ways to restore trust and agency in the rules-based world.



Monday morning’s programme will involve a discussion on the pressure for change in the European Union. What will become of the EU and what are Finland’s plans regarding the union? The Kultaranta talks will conclude with a discussion on the relationship between the economy and the environment. The panellists will be asked how both the economy and the environment could flourish.



Around a hundred participants from various sectors of society have been invited to Kultaranta. The participants include representatives of politics, economy, science and culture as well as international guests. The names of the panellists will be published nearer to the event.



Yle will broadcast part of the talks live. The Sunday evening discussion will be webcast on Yle Areena and Monday’s discussions broadcast on YLE TV1 channel.