The Veil Project -nykysirkusesityksessä näyttämöllä kohtaavat ilma-akrobaatti ja omia teitään kulkeva kissa

The City of Helsinki’s review proposes that Helsinki Art Museum HAM be organised as a foundation and located in the Suvilahti gasholders 28.8.2020 10:39:55 EEST | Press release

The purpose of the City of Helsinki’s review was to clarify the roles that the Art Museum’s exhibition operations, Helsinki Biennial, and public art have in Helsinki’s art and culture field, as well as in relation to the international field. It is proposed in the review that HAM be organised as a foundation, it be located in the Suvilahti gasholders, and its role be reinforced around the extensive art collection of Helsinki. Next, the matter will be processed in the City’s management group and with the Museum’s staff.