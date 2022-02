The Walt Disney Company osti suomalaisen dokumenttisarjan Vaietut arktiset sodat 

Northern Finnish Creative House grows in the midst of coronavirus crisis: NTRNZ media has acquired the business of Luova toimisto Ranka and opens Helsinki office 27.4.2020 05:55:00 EEST | Press release

Award-winning creative house NTRNZ media Ltd has strengthened its strategic competence by acquiring the business of Luova toimisto Ranka Ltd. Both companies are based in Oulu, Northern Finland. The company is also about to spread its operations to the capital area as its new office opens in Helsinki in May.