The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine campstar now offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental

To cover all camping-needs in one portal, campstar has now launched its worldwide campervan and motorhome hire service. Campstar will provide maximum transparency and highest quality standards in order to ensure the best possible camping experience for its worldwide camping community. Hired vehicles are supplied by campstar’s professional and trusted global partners. For the launch of the hire service, campstar is partnering with brands such as McRent, Rent Easy, Apollo and Cruise America, with many more to follow in the upcoming weeks.

On the campstar platform, campers can find a wide range of instantly available campervans and motorhomes that can be picked up at stations in Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand. Detailed vehicle descriptions and price break-downs will help users to find exactly what they need. Also, campstar is providing customer service by an experienced team in Hamburg made up of qualified camping experts.

Accompanying the launch of the new service, campstar will provide special discounts on offer, just in time for the autumn holiday season and early bookings for 2020.

Campstar has revolutionised the planning and booking of the perfect camping holiday for the growing worldwide outdoor community. Over 20 000 campsites worldwide are available for non-binding inquiries with hundreds ready for instant booking. “We are proud to be the first travel-portal to combine campsite booking and motorhome rental on one platform”, reports campstar CEO Carsten Greiner. To keep their promise to become a one-stop-shop covering all camping needs campstar will soon add camping-equipment brands to their inventory.

As of now, campstar is available in 8 languages and was founded in 2018 by experienced online travel experts with the support of check24 ventures.