This is FINLAND Magazine 2022–2023: Mot en hållbarare och mänskligare framtid

Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels and to meet NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg 21.1.2022 11:08:30 EET | Press release

EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on 24 January. The main items on the agenda are the security situation in Eastern Europe and the latest developments in Libya and Syria. The ministers will also discuss the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the situation in Mali, Sudan and Kazakhstan. Later the same day, Foreign Minister Haavisto and Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.