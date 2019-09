Tiedote opetus- ja varhaiskasvatuslautakunnan kokouksesta 25.9.2019

Espoo is the Finnish Capital of Innovation – among the top six in the European Capital of Innovation Awards 25.9.2019 10:59:55 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo is one of the six winning cities in the European Capital of Innovation (iCapital) Awards of the European Commission. The title of the European Capital of Innovation 2019 was awarded to Nantes, France. The winner was announced on Wednesday morning in Brussels during the EU Research and Innovation Days.