Tiedote: Tamperelainen Pyynikin Brewing Company on ostamassa Viron kolmanneksi suurimman panimon

Press Release: Pyynikin Brewing Company is buying the third largest brewery in Estonia 27.1.2021 09:17:00 EET | Press release

Pyynikin Brewing Company from Tampere, Finland, has made a preliminary agreement for the purchase of real estate and equipment for the Estonian Haljala brewery. With the new brewery, the company will significantly increase its annual production. The transaction has no effect on the company's domestic operations. The company’s main location remains in Tampere.