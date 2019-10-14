TIER Mobility expands its offering by selling refurbished e-scooters from its own fleet (TIER Mobility alkaa myydä käytettyjä sähköpotkulautoja Saksassa – hinta 699 euroa)

TIER Mobility, the leading European provider of micro-mobility solutions, enters the market for privately owned e-scooters and presents its new product myTIER. Scooters from the current TIER fleet will be refurbished and sold to private customers in Germany via the website www.myTIER.app.

With myTIER, TIER Mobility is offering refurbished e-scooters from the company’s fleet to private customers in Germany

The concept has been worked out in the context of introducing scooters with swappable batteries, which will replace the existing fleet

myTIER is the most sustainable concept for the further usage of scooters that have only been in use for four months

People in rural areas can experience the advantages of using a TIER Scooter as well, which has so far only been possible in bigger cities

For 699 Euro customers can purchase a refurbished TIER-Scooter including a one year warranty, insurance, and a helmet.

Corresponding to the upcoming introduction of the new TIER scooter with swappable batteries in Germany, the existing model will be gradually removed from the active fleet. For further use, the scooters will be refurbished and sold to private customers. People in rural areas get the possibility to benefit from the advantages of being on the road with a TIER scooter, as this was so far only possible in bigger cities. Furthermore, it is the most sustainable concept for scooters that have only been in use for four months and will be replaced by a new model with swappable batteries.

Refurbishment was at the core of the former business of CEO Lawrence Leuschner, reBuy, where appox. 100 million products were refurbished to date. Based on this experience, the company decided for this unique concept to replace the existing fleet while making sure the all scooters remain in use.

Lawrence Leuschner, CEO and co-founder of TIER Mobility: "With our new product myTIER, the best scooter in the German market is now also available for private use. The scooters are only four months old, we refurbish them and they come with a one-year warranty, insurance and a helmet. It is a strong package for an affordable price. We expect such a high demand that not every purchase request can be considered."

For more information about myTIER please visit www.myTIER.app

About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is Europe’s leading company for shared micro-mobility services with a mission to change mobility for good. The company plays the leading force in the ongoing transformation of transportation, relieving cities from emissions and congestion, and putting responsible usage and safety at the centre of its business.

TIER Mobility has joined forces with other zero-emission means of transport in order to significantly reduce the use of cars, helping cities to shift their focus to alternative e-vehicles.

The company started its operations in October 2018 and is now operating in 40+ cities across 12 markets worldwide. TIER Mobility is headquartered in Berlin and employs over 350 people. The company was founded by Lawrence Leuschner, Matthias Laug and Julian Blessin.

The company's existing investors are Mubadala Capital, Goodwater Capital, AXA Germany, Evli Growth Partners, Point Nine, Speedinvest, White Star Capital, Northzone, Kibo, Indico, and Market One Capital. In addition, there are selected business angels and individual investors like Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg. For more information about TIER Mobility, please visit: www.tier.app

About the Management Team

The management team is composed of some of the most experienced and execution-driven entrepreneurs in Europe: Lawrence Leuschner (CEO & co-founder), Matthias Laug (CTO & Co-founder) and Alex Gayer (CFO).

Lawrence Leuschner was previously CEO and co-founder of reBuy, Europe's leading online used electronics and media retailer, a company dedicated to extending the life cycle of over 100 million products. He is a founding member of the "Leaders for climate action" initiative, which advocates stricter climate protection and commits itself to concrete measures in their companies.

Matthias Laug brings tech and logistics experience to the team, having been co-founder and CTO at the food delivery startup Lieferando and later CTO at the tech unicorn Takeaway.com, supporting one of Europe’s most successful tech IPOs in recent years.

Alex Gayer has previously worked at some of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, most recently as CFO of Receipt Bank and prior to that SwiftKey, overseeing its sale to Microsoft. Alex Gayer brings a track record and expertise in financing and scaling companies.