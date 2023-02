Tilastot ja tutkimukset -kuukausitiedote helmikuu 2023

Espoo’s recreational visions promote the utilisation of local nature as a source of mobility and well-being 8.2.2023 14:21:36 EET | Press release

The aim of the recreational visions is to create an overall picture of the need for sports and recreation services and to reserve sufficient space for recreation areas in land use planning. As the city grows and becomes more dense, it is important to ensure sufficient local nature and neighbourhood sports areas in residential areas in Espoo. The recreational visions for all major districts are aimed at the year 2050, and the recreational visions for the major districts of Leppävaara, Matinkylä and Tapiola are now being completed.