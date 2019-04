Todistukset väestötietojärjestelmästä -palvelusta voi nyt tilata Elossaolotodistuksen ja Asuinpaikkatodistuksen

Population Register Centre and local register offices will merge to form the Digital and Population Data Services Agency at the beginning of 2020 15.3.2019 13:34:37 EET | Tiedote

The Act on the Establishment of the Digital and Population Data Services Agency was approved today by the President of the Republic. The Act will enter into force on 1 January 2020, when the new Digital and Population Data Services Agency (Finnish Digital Agency) will begin operations in Finland.