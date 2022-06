Toimivan verojärjestelmän suunnittelu edellyttää tutkimustietoa verotuksen vaikutuksista

SRC proposes just green transition as theme for strategic research in 2023 14.6.2022 11:28:41 EEST | Press release

The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Academy of Finland proposes that the Finnish Government adopt a single strategic research theme for strategic research programmes to be launched in 2023 (pdf). The SRC has also prepared a cross-cutting priority, which will apply to both programmes that will be opened based on the theme. The SRC’s proposal for the 2023 theme of strategic research programmes is just green transition. The proposed cross-cutting priority is resilience.