Tomi Routamosta uusien ydinvoimalaitosten valvonnan apulaisjohtaja STUKissa

Giving a green light to the continued operation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant 26.1.2023 10:15:00 EET | Press release

In its statement submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) states that the licence-holder of the Loviisa nuclear power plant, Fortum Power and Heat Oy, has demonstrated that it is able to continue operating both units of the Loviisa nuclear power plant safely even after the expiry of the current licence period.