Top 10 Incentives: What PR professionals would like from their employers
Home office, free drinks and a public transport pass. These are the perks that German communicators desire most of all from their companies. dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor have conducted a survey among PR professionals and managers on what they expect from their employers in additional incentives apart from pay. Almost 990 communications professionals took part in the PR Trend Monitor.
Those surveyed were asked to state on a scale from 0 (completely unimportant) to 10 (very important) the significance that different perquisites have for them in their work. The option of being able to work from home is the most important according to those surveyed (8.6). Free drinks and compensation for the costs of public transport travel are in second place on the list of wishes (each 7.1). The corporate communicators were almost as pleased when their employers provided them with mobile devices for their work, such as a notebook (6.8) or a smartphone (6.5).
Company parking places were much less significant (5.3). Health and care were also relegated to lower places on the list of desirable perks. Provision by the employer of assistance for health insurance or care for family members were seen as only moderately important (each 5.8). The ubiquitous office fruit bowl turned out to be an overrated benefit (4.7). Staff satisfaction does not greatly depend on the availability of free apples and bananas.
Money is not everything: Top 10 ranking of the most popular perks:
0 = completely unimportant, 10 = very important
1. Home office working: 8.6
2. Free drinks: 7.1
3. Public transport pass: 7.1
4. Notebook for unlimited use: 6.8
5. Smartphone for unlimited use: 6.5
6. Canteen or food vouchers: 6.0
7. Additional health insurance: 5.8
8. Assistance in caring for family members: 5.8
9. Company parking places: 5.3
10. Fruit bowl in the office: 4.7
Source: PR Trend Monitor 2018
Surveyed: 987 professionals and managers from press offices and PR agencies
Method: Online questionnaire, Survey period: February 2018
Survey initiators:
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Press contact:
news aktuell GmbH
Janina von Jhering
Deputy head of corporate communications
Phone: +49 40/4113 - 32598
vonjhering@newsaktuell.de
https://twitter.com/JvJhering
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
As wholly owned subsidiary of dpa, news aktuell provides business and organizations with effective access to media and consumers. Via the smart tools ots and zimpel, PR content accesses all media formats, including classical print, high click-rate online portals and social networks. In addition, news aktuell publishes all its customers’ PR content on www.presseportal.de, one of the PR portals with the greatest reach in Germany. By this means, all the relevant multipliers are reached globally, from editors, via digital influencers right up to specialist bloggers and interested consumers. news aktuell has been on the market since 1989. The company, with a staff complement of more than 135, has its headquarters in Hamburg. Other offices are in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt und Munich.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta news aktuell GmbH
Customer Darlings 2018: Most popular brands on social websites7.9.2018 16:48 | Tiedote
These brands score highly with consumers when it comes to service, quality and pricing: Vodafone is the most popular mobile communications provider on social websites, Aldi has taken first place among food retailers, and Deutsche Post is the winner in packaging and logistics. The dpa subsidiary news aktuell and Faktenkontor evaluated more than 53 million social media contributions on 3,000 brands for the survey “Customer Darlings” to find the most popular brands in 20 different industries.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme