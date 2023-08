Tullin valvomat luomuviinit todella olivat luomua – ei jälkiä torjunta-aineista tai petosyrityksistä

Customs controls did not reveal excess trans fats in foodstuffs 24.8.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Last year, Finnish Customs controlled the quality and safety of biscuits and vegetable fat spreads. Especially in controls conducted in 2022, Customs examined contents of trans fats that are detrimental to blood fat levels. The consignments that Customs examined met the requirements set for trans fats.