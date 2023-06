Turun kaupunki myönsi Medicortexille TKI-setelin

Medicortex concluding the fundraising round of spring 2023 – company grateful for the public interest 30.5.2023 10:45:00 EEST | Press release

Medicortex Finland Plc, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of diagnostics for mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), and drug development for the same indication, announces completion of a second round of the fundraising campaign. In the two funding rounds that took place in the first half of 2023, the company has raised more than 110,000 euros. The funds raised will be used to activate research projects in parallel to company’s main product development program.