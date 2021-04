Tuska 2021 perutaan koronavirustilanteen takia

Tuska Utopia combines a travel show with metal music – a brand new way to experience Finland 9.11.2020 09:40:13 EET | Press release

While music and travel industries are suffering from the lockdown and people around the globe have fewer opportunities to enjoy concerts and fulfil their wanderlust, Tuska Utopia offers a new way of experiencing both of these. The concept sees Finnish artists performing and audiences embarking on a journey to intriguing landscapes in the global home of heavy metal, from church ruins to disused gasometers.