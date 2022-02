Tutkijat löysivät keinon, jolla kudoksen uudistumisesta vastaavia soluja voidaan ohjata

University of Helsinki and ASM International N.V. expand collaboration on Atomic Layer Deposition with new ALD Center of Excellence 11.2.2022 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Department of Chemistry at the University of Helsinki and ASM International N.V.(“ASM”) have signed an agreement for forming and funding of the ALD Center of Excellence (ALD CoE). Dutch-based ASM is a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.