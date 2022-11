Tutkimus: Suomalaiset jättävät laskuja maksamatta useammin kuin eurooppalaiset

Intrum AB – Interim results July-September 2022 27.10.2022 08:30:58 EEST | Press release

· Strong, resilient underlying performance in seasonally slower quarter · All segments contributing to growth, with cash revenues up 9 per cent and cash EBITDA up 4 per cent from Q3 ‘21 and RTM cash EPS >SEK 30 · Continued strong performance in Portfolio Investments and Strategic Markets with some notable client wins in Italy and for CMS in Switzerland · Leverage ratio stable at 4.0x due to continued adverse currency movements, at constant Q2 ‘22 currency leverage ratio reduces to 3.9x · Expect a seasonally strong Q4 despite challenging macroeconomic backdrop and in coming quarters increasing demand for our services and solutions, in particular servicing