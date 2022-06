Tutkimus: Suomalaiset turvautuvat mobiilisovellusten karttoihin ja hoitavat pankkiasiansa digitaalisesti, mutta tietoturvaa laiminlyö turhan moni

Survey: For the first time, 100 per cent of 7-year-olds have their own phone, and even among 5-6-year-olds it has become very common to own a phone 10.6.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Practically every 7-year-old child has their own phone, according to a school pupil study commissioned by DNA. The study also indicated that up to 87 per cent of children aged 5–6 are using a phone. Phone ownership has grown rapidly in this age group. According to DNA’s Sami Aavikko, summer is a good time for purchasing a phone for the first-grader, as it gives time to learn using it before the school year starts.