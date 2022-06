TUTKIMUS: Yli puolet suomalaisyrityksistä odottaa maksuviiveiden lisääntyvän vuoden loppupuoliskolla - Erityisesti pankki- ja rahoitusala, rakennusala ja pk-sektori huolissaan maksuongelmien kasvusta

Intrum AB – Interim results January-March 2022 29.4.2022 08:25:46 EEST | Tiedote

- Strong delivery in seasonally slower first quarter, with no direct impact from the war in Ukraine · Macro challenges expected to further drive demand for Intrum services - Delivery on key priorities, transformation program and organic growth – all segments positively contributing to 10 per cent cash revenues growth compared to first quarter 2021 - ONE Intrum program remains fully on track, the new global operating platform is now covering 20 per cent of all cases and global front offices are now serving 16 Intrum markets