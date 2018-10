Tutkimusravintola TestEat avattiin Munkkiniemessä

IBM julkisti vuoden 2018 ensimmäisen vuosineljänneksen tulokset 17.4.2018 23:36 | Tiedote

Revenue Up 5 Percent Year to Year; Improving Gross Margin Trajectory Highlights Revenue of $19.1 billion, up 5 percent (flat adjusting for currency) Gross margin reflects broad-based improvement in year-to-year performance compared to fourth quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.81; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.45, up 4 percent Strategic imperatives revenue of $37.7 billion over last 12 months, up 12 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency); represents 47 percent of IBM revenue Cloud revenue of $17.7 billion over last 12 months, up 22 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency) As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $10.7 billion in the quarter, up 25 percent year to year (up 20 percent adjusting for currency) Maintains full-year operating (non-GAAP) EPS and free cash flow expectations. ARMONK, N.Y., April 17, 2018: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter results. "In the first quarter we maintained momentum in our business, with reported re