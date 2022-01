TVO:lle lupa nostaa OL3:n tehoa

Low- and intermediate-level waste in Loviisa is in a safe state 22.12.2021 12:00:00 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has assessed the safety of the Loviisa nuclear power plant's low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste disposal facility. STUK states that the safety status of the disposal facility is good and Fortum can continue to use the disposal facility.