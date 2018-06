Twenty achievers from Helsinki to be honoured tomorrow

Tomorrow on Helsinki Day, the city will be presenting awards to roughly 20 influential people from a variety of fields. The recipients have done exemplary work for Helsinki or made the city known through their international efforts. The awards will be presented at the invitational Helsinki Day celebration hosted by the Mayor Jan Vapaavuori and the Deputy Mayors, which will be held in Bio Rex on 12 June.

The names of the recipients will be made publicly available on Tuesday morning 12 June.

Golden Helsinki Medals to ten achievers

Golden Helsinki Medals will be awarded to ten accomplished citizens. The 2018 recipients are:

Iiris Autio , Managing Director of the Tero Saarinen Company dance group

, Managing Director of the Tero Saarinen Company dance group Juha Kaakinen , CEO of the Y-Foundation

, CEO of the Y-Foundation Gunvor Kronman , CEO of Hanaholmen – the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre

, CEO of Hanaholmen – the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre Sirpa Lautjärvi , educator, supervisor

, educator, supervisor Linda Liukas , children’s author, coding ambassador

, children’s author, coding ambassador Rainer Mahlamäki , Professor of Contemporary Architecture at the University of Oulu

, Professor of Contemporary Architecture at the University of Oulu Susanna Mälkki , Chief Conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

, Chief Conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra Ulla Nord , CEO of the We Foundation

, CEO of the We Foundation Jussi Pajunen , Mayor

, Mayor Pekka Vauramo, President and CEO of Finnair

The Golden Helsinki Medal is the highest accolade awarded by the City of Helsinki, a kind of honorary citizenship. The City Board decides on the granting of the Helsinki Medals annually in conjunction with Helsinki Day.

Sports, science, arts and culture awards of the year

Helsinki residents who have distinguished themselves in science, arts, culture and sports will also be honoured at the Helsinki Day invitational celebration alongside those receiving the Golden Helsinki Medals.

Helsinki-based athlete or sports team of the year (€10,000)

Marigold IceUnity synchronised skating team (Helsingin Luistelijat ry)

Helsinki-based sports club of the year (€5,000)

Helsingin jalkapalloklubi (HJK)

Young Helsinki-based athlete of the year (€2,500)

Olli Ojanaho, orienteer (Helsingin suunnistajat ry)

Helsinki-based coach of the year (€2,500)

Matti Mäki, Head of Youth Coaching and Head Coach (Helsingfors Simsällskap ry)

Helsinki Science Award (€10,000)

Academic Markku Kulmala, researcher of the physics and chemistry of atmospheric aerosols

Culture Award 2018 (€15,000)

Leea Klemola, actor, director, playwright

Artist of the Year awards, 3 pcs (€5,000 each)

Aapo Häkkinen, Artistic Director of the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra

Saara Turunen, author, director

Tuukka Vasama, actor

The grounds for granting the awards are enclosed. Photos of the award recipients at the Helsinki Day celebration will be made available in the photo basket at around 7 pm.

#helsinkiday

More information:

Director of Strategic Projects

Sanna-Mari Jäntti

City Executive Office

Tel. +358 (0)400 536 581

sanna-mari.jantti@hel.fi

Enquiries regarding the contact information for the award recipients:

Information Officer

Mirva Harju

City Executive Office

Tel. +358 (0)40 358 2975

mirva.harju@hel.fi