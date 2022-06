TXOne Networksin EdgeIPS Pro 216 on suuren porttitiheyden IPS-järjestelmä edistykselliseen OT-runkoverkon suojaukseen

OT cybersecurity provider TXOne Networks expands its presence in Europe 13.4.2022 11:15:00 EEST | Press release

Taipei/Eindhoven, April 13, 2022 - TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, strengthens its presence and expands its team in Europe. With the new team and a new office at the High Tech Campus (HT5) in Eindhoven, the fast growing company will extend its channel activities and customer support in the Europe region.