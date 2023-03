Työhyvinvoinnin heikentymistä ei ole saatu pysäytettyä

Lithium-ion batteries are in all workplaces, but not enough provision is made for safety risks 7.3.2023 08:30:00 EET | Press release

Lithium-ion batteries are found in everyday workplace equipment such as phones and computers. However, their manufacture, use and recycling pose risks both to consumers and to the safety and health of those working at different stages. Working with batteries requires identification and awareness of occupational safety risks during their life cycle and risk management.