Työpaikkatapaturmien määrä väheni vuonna 2020 – kattava aineisto nyt Työelämätieto-palvelussa

Sector-specific differences in occupational burnout and work engagement – this is how you can assess your own well-being at work 13.10.2022

The “How are you feeling?” self-assessment test by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health allows anyone to measure their own level of well-being at work – and nearly 80,000 respondents have already done so. Comprehensive data on the responses has been compiled into the Work-Life Knowledge service, providing extensive insight into the phenomena related to well-being at work. Psychological well-being needs to be considered in various sectors. For example, job burnout symptoms are common in male-dominant sectors that involve heavy physical stress.