Työuupumus iskee useimmin naisiin ja korkeasti koulutettuihin

The exposure of the Finnish population to semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) studied in an extensive review 6.6.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The experts of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) have drawn up a review about the latest research data of the Finnish population’s exposure to semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and the health risks related to the exposure to these compounds. No similar reviews have been previously carried out in Finland.SVOCs include a wide range of chemicals that are used in various consumer products and materials as coating agents, softeners and fire retardants, for example. According to the review, the exposure of the Finnish population to the studied SVOCs is, in general, at an acceptable level.