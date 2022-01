Uimahallit, kuntosalit ja sisäliikuntapaikat avaavat ovensa 1.2. Myös kirjastot, nuorisotalot ja museot ovat avoinna

In the exhibition Between Objects, Estonian artists present their interpretations of works from HAM’s collection 27.1.2022 09:31:24 EET | Press release

The exhibition Between Objects presents artworks acquired for HAM’s collection over the past 10 years, in dialogue with artworks by contemporary artists from Estonia. The exhibition is based on a gamified method developed by Curator Denis Maksimov where he has invited five Estonian artists to each respond to a work from the HAM collection by choosing an existing artwork of their own to be exhibited alongside the collection piece.