Ukkosrintama lähestyy Suomea, täytyykö töpselit ottaa irti seinästä? Asiantuntija kertoo, milloin varotoimenpide on ylireagointia ja milloin ei

A storm front is approaching Finland, should we unplug everything? Expert explains when such precautions are an overreaction and when not 28.6.2022 14:20:00 EEST | Press release

Heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorms are expected to hit the western and southern parts of Finland during Tuesday and Wednesday. Many were taught as children that in the event of thunder, electrical equipment, phones and modems must be unplugged, but are the old instructions still valid? Sami Aavikko, CEO of DNA Store, says that in rural areas, you should still follow the advice, although in urban areas the measure is mainly useful as something that strengthens your sense of security.