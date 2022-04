Ukrainan sodan odotetaan lisäävän yrittäjien talousneuvonnan tarvetta Suomessa

The war in Ukraine is expected to increase the need for financial counselling for entrepreneurs in Finland 22.4.2022 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service provides counselling for entrepreneurs in financial distress. The service was developed in Finland’s Early Warning project supported by the European Commission, which was successfully completed in March. The European Early Warning network, whose activities Finland joined in 2019, has supported the introduction of the operating model of the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service. The demand for the service was at a record level in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the crisis in Ukraine is expected to again increase entrepreneurs’ financial difficulties and demand for the service.