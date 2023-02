Ulkomaalaislain uudistukset mahdollistavat sujuvammat palvelut työntekijöille ja työnantajille

The Finnish Immigration Service reforms its guidelines for the application of law 23.2.2023 15:12:52 EET | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service is reforming its guidelines for the application of law that impact its decisions. The guidelines for the application of law are used in the decision-making process when the decision-maker cannot find a direct answer to a case under processing in legislation. The guidelines considerably impact the consistency and quality of the decisions made by the Finnish Immigration Service.