Ulkoministeri Haavisto Haagissa, Montanassa ja Brysselissä

Suldaan Said Ahmed appointed as Foreign Minister’s Special Representative on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa 8.7.2022 12:14:47 EEST | Press release

On 8 July, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto appointed Member of Parliament Suldaan Said Ahmed as his Special Representative on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa. In his work as Foreign Minister’s Special Representative, Said Ahmed will focus on supporting peace processes.