Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Tukholmassa

Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Council of the Baltic Sea States forum in Berlin 8.5.2023 14:52:25 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Baltic Offshore Wind Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in Berlin, Germany, on 9 May. The Baltic Offshore Wind Forum is hosted by the German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock and the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen.