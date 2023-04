Ulkoministeri Haavisto vieraili Somaliassa

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Kenya 5.4.2023 15:05:00 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Nairobi, Kenya, from 6 to 7 April. He will meet Kenya’s Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Alfred Mutua, leaders of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and other international organisations, and representatives of civil society. Among the topics of the meetings are Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bilateral relations between Finland and Kenya and regional questions in the Horn of Africa, such as peace and security, youth-inclusive peace processes, and environmental and climate matters.