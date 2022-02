Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailulle Teheraniin

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Tehran 6.2.2022 14:58:28 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Tehran on 7 February. During the visit, Minister Haavisto will meet, for example, President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian as well as heads of the Iranian offices of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other representatives of the international community.