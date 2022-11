Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Bahrainissa

Crisis Management NOW: Discussions on conflicts and peacebuilding in changed security situation 17.11.2022 11:15:45 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs together with its partners will organise a Crisis Management NOW (Kriisinhallinta NYT) event focusing on crisis management and peacebuilding. The event will take place in the Wanha Satama conference centre in Katajanokka on Tuesday 29 November. It will be open to all and free of charge.