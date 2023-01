Ulkoministeriö mukana Matkamessuilla 2023

Ministers Haavisto and Skinnari to attend World Economic Forum in Davos 16.1.2023 09:31:33 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Minister Haavisto will be in Davos from 17 to 19 January and Minister Skinnari from 17 to 18 January.