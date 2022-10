Ulkoministeriö pyytää lausuntoja luonnoksesta valtioneuvoston selonteoksi pohjoismaisista rajaesteistä

Ministry for Foreign Affairs requests comments on draft government report on Nordic cross-border barriers 17.10.2022 15:08:15 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been drafting a government report to describe the work carried out during the government term to remove cross-border barriers between the Nordic countries and to increase awareness of efforts and key parties in removing the barriers. Comments on the draft report can be submitted on the website lausuntopalvelu.fi until the end of October.