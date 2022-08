Ulkoministeriö Turun Eurooppa-foorumissa – Euroopan muuttunut turvallisuustilanne keskustelunaiheena

Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Europe Forum Turku – changed security situation in Europe as topic 24.8.2022 11:08:19 EEST | Press release

On 24–26 August 2022, Europe Forum Turku will gather Finnish opinion-makers and citizens to discuss Finland’s role in Europe. The Ministers and public officials of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will contribute as speakers to many of the Forum events. In addition, Europe Information of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will have a stand in the Hansatori Shopping Centre on Friday 26 August.