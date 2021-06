Ulvilan kaupunki myy suojeluun 37 hehtaarin alueen Palusjärveltä (Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta)

Entrepreneurs’ distress evident in massive increase in need for financial advice 7.6.2021 08:19:58 EEST | Press release

The Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service for entrepreneurs provides assistance for business-owners experiencing financial and payment difficulties. The national Talousapu helpline will be augmented with an online service and regional services. Entrepreneurs’ distress has been evident in the telephone service, which has experienced a 350 per cent increase in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions. The objective is for entrepreneurs to recognise their financial difficulties in time and to have the courage to ask for help.