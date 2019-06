UM: Antti Hartikainen EU:n siviilikriisinhallintaoperaation päälliköksi Ukrainaan

MFA: Foreign Ministry focuses on Africa at the World Circular Economy Forum 2019 3.6.2019 08:32:00 EEST | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will attend the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2019, organised by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. At a discussion session organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the African Development Bank on Monday 3 June, speakers will include Vincent Biruta, Minister of the Environment of Rwanda, and Anthony Nyong, Head of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.