UM: Budgetförslag för utrikesministeriet 2019

MFA: Foreign Correspondents' Programme administered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs 6.8.2018 08:00 | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a thisisFINLAND Foreign Correspondents' Programme (FCP) from 6 to 24 August 2018. During the three weeks, 16 young foreign correspondents and media professionals will have an opportunity to learn about Finland and the Finnish society.