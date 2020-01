UM: Det nyaste numret av This is FINLAND Magazine handlar om hur finländare tacklar klimatförändringen

MFA: Minister for Development and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to the Arctic Frontiers 2020 Conference in Tromsø 24.1.2020 11:47:00 EET | Press release

Minister for Development and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the Arctic Frontiers 2020 Conference in Tromsø on 27 January. It is one of the most important regular international events concentrating on Arctic cooperation.