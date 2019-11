UM: Ett evenemang på hög nivå om regionalt samarbete i norr ordnas i Helsingfors

MFA: Helsinki plays host to high-level event on regional cooperation in the north 21.11.2019 11:05:33 EET | Press release

Finland, the European External Action Service and the European Commission will co-organise a high-level event focusing on regional cooperation in the north in Helsinki on 29 November. The event, A Clean and Global North, is part of the programme for Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. The event will also take into account the 20-year-old Northern Dimension policy, which has produced significant results in the environmental sector, for example, as regards the protection of the Baltic Sea.