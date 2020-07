UM: EU:n ja Vietnamin välinen vapaakauppasopimus astuu voimaan

MFA: Minister Haavisto in Iraq: “Finland supports Iraq’s stabilisation” 23.7.2020 21:02:22 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto visited Iraq on 22–23 July at the invitation of Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein. The central purpose of the visit was to establish relations with Iraq’s new Government, to express support for Iraq’s stabilisation efforts, and to exchange views on topical bilateral and regional questions. Iraq is located in Europe’s neighbouring region and is an important country geopolitically. Its stability and the start of reconstruction are strongly in the interest of Finland and the whole European Union.