UM: EU:n kehitysministereiden kokouksessa aiheena Afganistan

MFA: The #Munvaikutus campaign of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs raises awareness of the results achieved through development cooperation and shows how everyone in Finland participates in the cooperation 11.10.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Did you know that you have collaborated with people living in Nepal, Somalia and Kenya and thus supported girls’ schooling, journalists’ training and job creation? You may be surprised, but that is all right. Development cooperation produces effective results, but we Finns know quite little about them. On 11 October, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will launch a campaign that will clarify the achievements of Finland’s development cooperation.