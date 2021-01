UM: EU:n ulkoministerit keskustelevat ilmastosta ja energiasta sekä useista ajankohtaisista aiheista

MFA: EU foreign ministers meet to discuss climate and energy matters and a broad range of other topical issues 22.1.2021 14:56:11 EET | Press release

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will hold its first meeting of the year in Brussels on Monday 25 January. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. Climate and energy diplomacy of the EU and discussions with the Foreign Minister of Japan will be the main topics of the meeting. At lunch, the ministers will discuss cooperation between the EU and the United Kingdom in foreign and security policy. The arrest of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will also be raised.