UM: EU:n ulkoministerit keskustelevat transatlanttisista suhteista

MFA: Parliamentary Committee on Crisis Management started its work 12.6.2020 10:56:57 EEST | Press release

In line with Prime Minister Marin's Government Programme, the Government appointed a Parliamentary Committee for Crisis Management for the period of 6.3.2020 to 28.2.2021. The committee will draft a comprehensive policy outline, extending over government terms, to make activities systematically more effective and to ensure better use of resources. The start of the Committee’s work was delayed due to the coronavirus situation, but it was launched at a meeting on 11 June, taking stock of the current state and prospects of Finland's participation in crisis management.