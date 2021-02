UM: EU:n ulkoministerit keskustelevat Venäjästä ja tapaavat Yhdysvaltojen ulkoministerin

MFA: EU foreign ministers to discuss Russia and meet US foreign minister 19.2.2021 16:48:09 EET | Press release

The EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on Monday 22 February. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The ministers will exchange views on Russia, the Strategic Compass for EU security and defence policy, and Hong Kong. Foreign Minister Haavisto will give a report on his visit to Ethiopia and Sudan as Special Envoy of the European Union. The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to join the meeting by video conference. On 24 February, Foreign Minister Haavisto will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council.