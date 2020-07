UM: Euroopan ihmisoikeustuomioistuin ei ottanut tutkittavaksi turvapaikanhakijan palauttamista Afganistaniin koskevaa asiaa

MFA: Foreign Ministry continues to promote youths’ peace work in Iraq and Afghanistan by supporting the Salam project 9.7.2020 13:36:52 EEST | Press release

The Foreign Ministry’s Salam project, which promotes peace and reconciliation, will continue in the form of annual workshops until 2023. The project aims to provide Iraqi and Afghan youth with opportunities for networking and accumulating knowledge about peace work and about how to use media skills as a way of exerting influence.